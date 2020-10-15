Denton County Judge Andy Eads has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home following all CDC isolation guidelines.
Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Due to being in quarantine since Monday, Judge Eads’ contact with others has been limited to household members only.
As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual identified as a close contact will be asked to quarantine.
“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Eads said. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced.
“I want everyone to know that I feel good and will continue to work at home while I recover,” Eads said.
Additional questions should be directed to Dawn Cobb, Director of Community Relations, at 940-349-4672.
