During a family’s darkest time, a North Texas nonprofit shines by providing lasting, happy memories and granting wishes to mothers suffering with terminal illnesses.
Wednesday, Reliant employees surprised Ally’s Wish with a $100,000 donation after it received the most public votes during Reliant Gives, the company’s charitable-giving program. The donation is a game changer for the young organization, allowing it to fulfill 20 last wishes for moms and their families.
The Reliant Gives voting program, established in 2016, has now donated more than $1 million to dozens of nonprofits across the state of Texas, including $530,000 to 10 nonprofits in North Texas alone. Reliant Gives supports causes that are important to the company’s Texas employees and communities by putting the power in the hands of the public.
Over the last week, Reliant invited the public to vote and direct company donations to three North Texas area nonprofits, each nominated by Reliant employees. Reliant presented two other local nonprofits, Vogel Alcove and Texans Can Academies of Dallas, with donations of $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, based on the number of votes received.
“These three exceptional organizations are making a real difference in the lives of families and children throughout the North Texas community, and we’re honored to support their work,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Thank you to our dedicated employees for nominating such deserving organizations, and for the public’s support in helping us decide where to invest $130,000 to local causes.”
Final voting results:
- $100,000: Ally’s Wish is devoted to granting last wishes to terminally ill mothers with young children. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging or any other wish the mother may have. The $100,000 donation from Reliant Gives will help Ally’s Wish grant 20 last wishes.
- $20,000: Vogel Alcove is on a mission to help young children and families overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. The nonprofit provides specialized trauma-informed care, quality early childhood education and services that address developmental delays, mental health and health needs.
- $10,000: Texans Can Academies of Dallas has rescued thousands of underprivileged kids who lost their way in school and has brought them to graduation and beyond—ensuring brighter, more prosperous futures for themselves and their families.
For more information about the Reliant Gives program visit Reliant.com/ReliantGives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.