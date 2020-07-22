While some local counties have issued control orders through their health departments to delay the opening of in-person classes, Denton County has not followed suit.
Dallas County last week restricted in-person classes until at least Sept. 8 for all public schools in the county, regardless of the school district. Tarrant County on Tuesday restricted in-person classes until Sept. 28.
But Dr. Kevin Richardson, health director for Denton County Public Health, said Denton County is not at that point.
School districts can and have delayed the start of school. Lewisville ISD voted to move its first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.
Richardson said for now Denton County is more likely to make recommendations rather than issue control orders.
He said recommendations by the health authority are common, citing examples such as quarantining a student or a class when an illness such as chicken pox breaks out.
Richardson said the health authority, which in Denton County is a registered physician, may impose health orders on individuals, groups or places where there has been a communicable disease outbreak or a threat of one.
“Control orders for school districts are unprecedented,” Richardson said.
He said control orders are issued frequently for tuberculosis, for example, to get compliance on medication administration. He said it’s unclear if a control order to delay a school district’s start date is in line with the state’s health and safety code.
“At the minimum a recommendation is something we would be very comfortable with,” Richardson said. “We would hope public health recommendations hold some weight. We are neutral conveners of science. And we’re apolitical, so I would hope that recommendation is accepted.”
But Richardson said the county’s numbers don’t rise to that level yet. He said hospital capacity is a key factor when taking drastic action. As of Wednesday, 59.8 percent of Denton County hospital beds were occupied, and 53.3 percent of ICU beds were occupied.
“Hospitals can take additional patients,” Richardson said.
By comparison he pointed to the similar-sized Hidalgo County, which has between 90 and 95 percent of its hospital beds used.
He said fatality rate is another key factor. County Judge Andy Eads said Hidalgo County has had 318 deaths as of Tuesday. Denton County has had 45.
Richardson said secondarily, case increase and positivity rate are a focus.
“When you have a large jump in positivity and in cases it’s common sense that that’s going to increase concerns about vulnerable populations,” Richardson said.
Richardson recognized total case numbers in Denton County are getting worse. He said there were 950 new positive cases in the county last week, which is up from 658 the week before. He said that’s considering roughly the same number of tests conducted.
Denton County’s positive case per 1,000 population is 5.53. By comparison, Dallas County’s is 15.09, and Tarrant County’s is 10.08.
“We are not experiencing the same morbidity as some of our neighbors,” Richardson said.
The positivity rate was 15.5 percent last week, up from 11.3 percent a week earlier.
Commissioner Hugh Coleman asked what type of metric would trigger the health authority ordering or recommending a shutdown.
Richardson said health officials hesitate to “draw a line in the sand” because metrics, and their context, change.
“A great example is the increases in Hidalgo (County) where the increase in cases has translated to deaths and lots of hospital admissions,” Richardson said. “We don’t see that in Denton County yet. But should that change, public health will recommend to the court to take different measures and to ask you to change groupings of people. Those are things that could be recommended on the horizon.”
He said if conditions worsen the recommendations would likely look similar to what’s being recommended in Dallas County.
Coleman said he supports school districts making the call instead of the county anyway.
“I really don’t think it’s our responsibility to order the school districts to do anything,” Coleman said. “I think it’s our responsibility to collaborate with them and give them the resources they need to make good decisions.”
