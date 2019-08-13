The Confederate monument that stands in front of the Denton County Courthouse has been a point of racial tension in the county, and debate about its future has intensified over the last couple of years.
After an extensive committee process, the Denton County Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee advised against tearing the memorial down but insisted historical context must be added.
The committee, which was formed in 2017, had three options on the table: removal of the statue, adding historical context to the monument and keeping it as it was. The committee wrestled with understanding the value of preserving a part history. At the same time, officials understood the symbolism of the monument and the current, painful message it exemplifies.
“A report presented to Denton County commissioners on Tuesday outlined plans to add a bronze sculpture, granite memorial and kiosks to the Confederate Memorial as per the recommendations of the Denton County Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee,” a press release said. “The committee proposed adding context about slavery to the Confederate Memorial after they unanimously agreed the memorial should stay on the Courthouse-on-the-Square grounds.”
Officials insisted that the addition of historical context would ease the message the Confederacy represents while also protecting the historical landmark status of the site. The site receives funding from the federal government due to this statue and, if removed, the site would no longer be considered as such.
Judge Andy Eads argued that the monument should remain in place to serve as a reminder of the actions of the past. In this way, he said, people would be reminded that the country and county should never go back to that way of life.
“I believe our intentions are pure. I believe this helps complete the story and tell the missing piece of the story,” Eads said. “I think when you look at the issue straight on it tells the whole story.”
The Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee also recommended forming a new committee that would oversee the addition of the historical context. They indicated it would be used for picking the artists charged with adding to the memorial to show the thinking of the time and make the space more educational.
“The committee will be tasked with soliciting a request for qualifications for artists across the nation, reviewing responses and narrowing to three to five finalists, receiving tabletop renderings of proposed selections, seeking public input in the artist selection, drafting an inscription for the granite piece and making a recommendation to Commissioners Court,” a press release said.
Commissioner Ron Marchant wanted to ensure the new committee would not reopen dialogue on the issue but just focus on the new historical context addition.
“I am not really a committee person. If we are going to form a committee I want to make sure their scope is narrow and their scope is to the point,” Marchant said.
Residents spoke out on the issue and, while the decision had already been made, urged for the historical context to be truthful and bold.
“History is being whitewashed, and people teach the Civil War like it was fought over states’ rights. We know that is not true,” Denton County resident Matt Perneth said. “The history of slavery is the history of beatings, rape and mistreatment. In essence, it is the history of terrorism. I hope the historical context says that and gives assertive statements.”
Willie Hudspeth, a Denton County resident, said the entire process was “whitewashed” and rigged.
“You put together a committee that you knew what they were going to decide. I was talking with them and they said ‘get what you can get.’ What we can get is a monument that is hogwash. The new additional statue of the African American is being subservient to the confederate soldier,” Hudspeth said.
Denton County officials have noted several efforts over the years of preserving African American heritage. In the past two decades, Denton County has spent more than $475,000 on everything from establishing the African American Museum and restoring the Woods House to cleaning up St. John’s Cemetery and dedicating historical markers for churches, buildings, parks and, recently, the first Denton County Historical Commission Individual marker in honor of Frederick Douglas Moore, according to a press release.
The Office of History & Culture has collected an estimated 1,300 images depicting African American families who served as landowners, business leaders and educators.
Denton County also has a free traveling museum that provides an opportunity for schools and organizations across the county to learn more about Denton County’s history. One of the traveling museum topics focuses on African American heritage.
During African American Month in February, around Juneteenth and throughout the year, Denton County provides exhibits, lectures, programs and special tours specifically designed to share the rich African American heritage across the county, the release stated.
The Office of History & Culture has identified eight African American cemeteries in Denton County. Since 2016, the county has cleaned and maintained the St. John’s Cemetery near Pilot Point for a total cost of $56,375. The county is also in the process of doing title searches on three abandoned cemeteries. The remaining cemeteries are active and maintained either by cemetery associations or are on private property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.