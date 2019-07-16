Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has received recognition from the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ (NACCHO) Model Practice Program as a 2019 National Promising Practice.
NACCHO selected DCPH’s dental services program as a promising practice and recognized DCPH’s dental clinic team at the 2019 NACCHO Annual Conference on July 10.
“This recognition of the dental clinic team is the second national recognition Denton County Public Health has received in the past month,” stated County Judge Andy Eads. “We are appreciative of their commitment to excellence in providing needed services to the public.”
Based on County Health Rankings data, Denton County has one dentist to every 1,840 residents, trailing behind the state ratio. The selection of the DCPH dental clinic’s integrated care approach as a promising practice demonstrates its exemplary and replicable qualities in response to this local public health need. NACCHO’s Model Practice Program aims to nationally honor and recognize outstanding local public health practices, as well as to promote the sharing of these outstanding practices among local health departments.
“This award demonstrates the dedication towards excellence that our dental clinic team consistently strives for,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “It is exciting to know that the model carried out in Denton County can improve the quality of life for individuals who live, work, and play here – but also that this model can be adopted to improve lives across the nation.”
NACCHO’s Model Practice Program recognition confirms DCPH has a commitment to quality improvement, growth, and innovation in services provided and collaboration to promote positive health outcomes. Local health departments recognized by NACCHO’s Model Practice Program undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their development of innovative practices, resources, administrative processes, or tools, of which are exemplary and easy to replicate when addressing local public health needs.
For more information about DCPH, visit DentonCounty.com/Health and follow @WeAreDCPH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Visit NACCHO.org for more information on NACCHO’s Model Practice Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.