Denton County Public Health will open a call center on Monday for Denton County community members needing more information about COVID-19.
You can reach the team at 940-349-2585 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and community members can call to obtain information about coronavirus or get questions answered.
The call center team will not be able to provide diagnosis or individual clinical advice. If you are ill, please contact your healthcare provider.
