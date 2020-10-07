With Gov. Greg Abbott allowing bars to open at 50 percent occupancy rate on Oct. 14, Denton County Judge Andy Eads plans to file requisite paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow local bars to open.

“I applaud the governor taking this much needed step to reopen Texas. Denton County has continued to do a great job with our cases down compared to other urbanized areas in North Texas,” Eads said. “We feel for the financial pain these businesses have gone through and we fully support their reopening.”

Denton County has a 6.8-percent hospitalization rate, far below the 15 percent hospitalization rate outlined in the governor’s executive order released Wednesday. In addition, records show that the category of 20-29 year olds has increased only one time in the last five weeks while the category of 30-39 year olds has seen a decrease.

“Any of the closures or mandates that people have experienced locally have not been placed by Denton County,” Eads said. “The mandates are from the state.”

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments