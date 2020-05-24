Denton County chart 5-24
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting three newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Denton County numbers 5-24
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments