Denton County numbers 8-17
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 8,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 271 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 5,644.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St. 

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

  • Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

