Denton County numbers 7-16

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 138 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 74 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,544.

 

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

  • Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

