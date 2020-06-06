Denton County numbers 6-6
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting one newly recovered case of COVID-19.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats

For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments