Denton County chart 5-13
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 989 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 11 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held at Braswell High School at 26750 E. University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligibility includes all essential workers, as well as any community member who currently has symptoms of COVID-19, or has been symptomatic within the past seven days. 

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats

For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Denton County numbers 5-13
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

