Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 946 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. 

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. 

The testing center will be held at Braswell High School at 26750 E University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. to noon. 

Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days.  All critical infrastructure workers are also eligible for free testing.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. 

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

