Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 832 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing four newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

The cumulative, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 19. Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

DCPH is also providing an additional free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville from 8 a.m. to noon. 

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

