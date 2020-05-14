Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced three additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The deaths reported Thursday include a hospitalized male in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Denton; a hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony; and a hospitalized female in her 70s who was a resident of southwest unincorporated Denton County.
“So far, the majority of reported deaths in Denton County have not been current residents of long-term care facilities, highlighting the universal risk of local transmission and potentially fatal outcomes,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH.
“Learning of three deaths today from COVID-19 is beyond words,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. It is extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible.”
DCPH is also announcing 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing six newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active and recovered case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
