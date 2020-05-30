Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 31 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton, Texas.
“Your thoughts and prayers for the family of this individual are most appreciated,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The tragic loss of life during this COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of our ongoing need to follow safety protocols as we go about our daily lives. The CDC recommendations for social distancing and other similar guidelines are in place not only to help keep you safe but also to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents.”
DCPH is also announcing 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing three newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
