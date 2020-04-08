Denton County chart 4-8
Data provided by Denton County Public Health; chart provided by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 32 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 398 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 50 and the DSSLC staff total increased to 47. The four new DSSLC staff cases are all residents of Denton County and are included within the counts for the city or town in which they reside. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data.

Denton County numbers
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

