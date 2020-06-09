Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 50s who was a resident of The Colony.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for another community member who has passed away from COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself, your loved ones, and fellow community members from COVID-19.”
DCPH is also announcing 35 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 68 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Friday. The testing center will be held at Creekview High School at 3201 Old Denton Road from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days.
All essential employees, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.