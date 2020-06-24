Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 37 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today is a male in his 40s who was a resident of Lewisville.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family as they navigate through this loss,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we also announce the highest number of new cases in a single day in Denton County, we request your help in protecting our community members and slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following public health recommendations.”
DCPH is also announcing 115 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting seven newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,087.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:
- Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly
- Maintaining physical distance when around others
- Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others
- Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
