Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 45 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, its second-highest one-day total to date. 

On March 27, 54 cases were reported as the county began counting cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 21 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Trophy Club on Friday.  Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held at Trophy Club Town Hall at 1 Trophy Wood Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.  Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. 

All essential employees are also eligible for free testing.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

