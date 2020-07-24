Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 47 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported Friday is a male over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage in Denton.
“We are saddened to learn of the 47th COVID-19 related death in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers.”
“Your continued diligence against this virus is important with wearing face coverings, frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing.”
DCPH is also announcing 192 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 5,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is reporting 84 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,230.
DCPH has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases associated with Denton County Jail, including 29 inmates and 16 staff. This brings the facility-associated total to 60 COVID-19 cases. Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Public Health are actively working to minimize exposures within Denton County Jail and have implemented isolation protocols for the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are waiting on COVID-19 lab results
DCPH will not receive local hospital data provided by a regional data source today, due to adjustments in reporting formats. DCPH anticipates returning to daily hospital capacity updates by Saturday.
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.