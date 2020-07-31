Denton County numbers 7-31
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 54 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today was a male in his 70s who was a resident of Avalon Memory Care in Carrollton.

“We ask you to keep this individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we announce his death due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“Please utilize masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 122 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 82 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,670.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday. Pre-registration is required.  The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd from 8 a.m. to noon. 

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

 

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

·        Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

·        Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

·        Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

·        Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

 

