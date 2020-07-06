Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,403 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 26 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,257.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
