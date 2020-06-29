Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 70 new COVID-19 cases reported today are four residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 26. DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,138.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:
- Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly
- Maintaining physical distance when around others
- Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others
- Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.