Denton County numbers 6-29
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 70 new COVID-19 cases reported today are four residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 26. DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,138.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.  

 

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:

  • Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly
  • Maintaining physical distance when around others
  • Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others
  • Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19

 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments