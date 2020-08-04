Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 95 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 89 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,041.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
