Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 54 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 

This includes 31 new cases from Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC). This brings the cumulative total DSSLC resident case count to 39 positive. Additionally, two staff at DSSLC have tested positive but one is not included in Denton County totals, as they reside in a different county. 

“Community spread is being seen throughout Denton County now and we continue to stress the importance of physical distancing,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH.  “With incubation and transmission timelines, we still expect to see cases continue to rise while community members stay home; however, we hope those numbers begin to flatten within the coming weeks.”  

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.  Individuals who get sick are encouraged to stay at home and separate themselves from others in the residence. 

However, some individuals can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.  Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available.  Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.

 

Municipality    Cases

Argyle 1

Aubrey          2

Carrollton      13

The Colony     7

Corinth          1

Dallas  2

Denton          47

Double Oak    1

Flower Mound 7

Frisco  13

Highland Village    1

Justin  1

Krum  1

Lake Dallas    1

Lewisville       11

Little Elm       5

Pilot Point      1

Plano   1

Prosper         3

Roanoke        2

Trophy Club   5

Unincorporated         11

Age

0-19    0

20-29  17

30-39  13

40-49  21

50-59  35

60-69  33

70-79  16

80+    2

Sex

Male    77

Female          59

Pending investigation 9

Initial isolation status

Home  99

Hospital         29

Pending investigation 9

Transmission type

Recent travel  39

Local transmission     46

Contact with confirmed case 41

Pending investigation 11

 

