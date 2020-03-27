Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 54 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
This includes 31 new cases from Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC). This brings the cumulative total DSSLC resident case count to 39 positive. Additionally, two staff at DSSLC have tested positive but one is not included in Denton County totals, as they reside in a different county.
“Community spread is being seen throughout Denton County now and we continue to stress the importance of physical distancing,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “With incubation and transmission timelines, we still expect to see cases continue to rise while community members stay home; however, we hope those numbers begin to flatten within the coming weeks.”
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Individuals who get sick are encouraged to stay at home and separate themselves from others in the residence.
However, some individuals can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.
Municipality Cases
Argyle 1
Aubrey 2
Carrollton 13
The Colony 7
Corinth 1
Dallas 2
Denton 47
Double Oak 1
Flower Mound 7
Frisco 13
Highland Village 1
Justin 1
Krum 1
Lake Dallas 1
Lewisville 11
Little Elm 5
Pilot Point 1
Plano 1
Prosper 3
Roanoke 2
Trophy Club 5
Unincorporated 11
Age
0-19 0
20-29 17
30-39 13
40-49 21
50-59 35
60-69 33
70-79 16
80+ 2
Sex
Male 77
Female 59
Pending investigation 9
Initial isolation status
Home 99
Hospital 29
Pending investigation 9
Transmission type
Recent travel 39
Local transmission 46
Contact with confirmed case 41
Pending investigation 11
