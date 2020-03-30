Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced the third COVID-19 related death in Denton County.
The patient, a female resident of unincorporated Denton County in her 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. To respect and honor her family, no further personal information will be released.
“The news of a third individual’s death due to COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.
“This situation underscores the need to follow the Stay at Home mandate,” Eads said. “We need everyone’s cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”
DCPH has also announced 26 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total has increased to 49 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 22. Four new DSSLC residents are included in today’s case count chart. Eight new DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. Two new DSSLC staff who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for COVID-19 in Denton County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.