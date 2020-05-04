Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 806 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 19. Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments