Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced two additional Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
One patient, a female resident of Shady Shores in her 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County. The other patient, a male resident of Denton State Supported Living Center in Denton in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of two deaths today including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Denton County Public Health began working closely with the Denton State Supported Living Center in March, as soon as the first positive case was identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
DCPH is also announcing 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 902 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing seven newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
