Lisa-Marie Thompson and her friend recently had a conversation that’s happening across the world right now.
The small business owner told Thompson that layoffs appeared likely at his company. COVID-19 continues to tighten its grip everywhere, and stay-at-home orders have been implemented, thus drastically reducing the customer base.
“I said, ‘Would $500 or $1,000 make a difference for those people,’” said Thompson, president-elect for the Flower Mound Rotary Club. “He got extremely emotional. So I knew I had to do something.”
The hope is that a lot of people do something.
In a rare multi-organization effort, The Flower Mound Rotary Club is partnering with Rotary Clubs across Denton County to help raise money for residents in need, in particular those who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson said the Flower Mound Rotary has put in $6,700 in seed money to get the program started.
“Rotary is about service above self,” Thompson said. “Though this is a challenging moment for all mankind, our focus for this fundraiser is our own community. A lot of folks have lost their livelihood through no fault of their own, and we’re trying to make a difference now, while governments find longer term solutions.”
There are 11 clubs in the county, and Thompson said the hope is that all 11 will participate. Many of them are taking this idea to their board of directors for approval in the coming days, she said.
Denton County residents who have lost their jobs and need financial assistance can apply for a grant of up to $1,000 by visiting dentoncountyneighborsupport.com.
Thompson said the Rotary Clubs will provide the initial review of the applications.
Residents wishing to donate money for the cause can visit the same website. Thompson said the money raised will be managed by Interfaith Ministries of Denton, Inc, a local 501(c)(3).
Interfaith Ministries will also screen and verify applicants before distributing the money directly to the applicant’s landlord, mortgage company or utility company.
Thompson said how long the fundraiser lasts depends on the need and the participation.
“Our hope is that there’s enough input from people who aren’t impacted by this that we can contribute to those who are,” Thompson said. “We’re going to keep this in the community. As long as there’s a need and the donations come in, we’ll continue this.”
Thompson said typically every Rotary Club has their own interests when determining where to volunteer its time. But with sudden and harsh impact of COVID-19, she said every club will be aligned in this mission.
“That’s why we’re coming together,” Thompson said. “This is a passion in all of our hearts.”
