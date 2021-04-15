Denton County Public Health (DCPH) provided 14,947 COVID-19 vaccines at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, breaking all previous DCPH vaccination clinic records.
DCPH officials said this potentially set a national record for most vaccines given at a single clinic location in one day, as well. DCPH has provided over 313,000 vaccinations in Denton County, with a previous record of 12,927 vaccines given on March 30.
“Today is a monumental day as we provided the highest number of vaccinations since we began operating our hub at Texas Motor Speedway,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “This new record speaks to our ongoing efforts to efficiently get shots in arms. We have a terrific group of volunteers and staff who have helped in this endeavor and we are thankful for all they have done and continue to do.”
DCPH continues to vaccinate individuals utilizing the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist in the order of sign up. All DCPH vaccination clinics are appointment only. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.