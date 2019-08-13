The Denton County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to create a Complete Count Committee to help increase awareness about the upcoming 2020 Census.
Shannon Joski, director of administration, told commissioners the Complete Count Committee provides a vehicle for coordinating and nurturing cooperative efforts between state and local governments and the Census Bureau.
The committee develops and implements a 2020 Census awareness campaign based upon knowledge of the local area.
“This is all about best practices,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We build the infrastructure and work out strategy to assist the Census Bureau.”
Work to ensure everyone is counted could result in additional seats with the U.S. Congress and the Texas Legislature. It also can be critical in obtaining government funding for infrastructure and
