Flower Mound is exploring options, specifically on-demand services, that it can contract with DCTA to use. 

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) will provide a free service to this weekend’s 32nd Annual Highland Village Lions Club Balloon Festival.

DCTA will provide complimentary shuttle service to the family-friendly festival Friday through Saturday. The event will feature iconic hot air balloons and fun activities for the entire family including live bands, a petting zoo, car show, food, arts and crafts booths and more.

DCTA’s free shuttle service is open to the public and will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The shuttle will run every 20 minutes. The bus will pick up passengers from Marcus High School Sports Facility/Baseball Fields and Tennis Courts and will drop off at Briarhill Middle School (next to the festival location).

Festival attendees should note that DCTA will not operate shuttle service on Sunday.

Festival-goers can park at Marcus High School Sports Facility/Baseball Fields and Tennis Courts and ride the free DCTA shuttle to the festival location to bypass the parking hassle.

