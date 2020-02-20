Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson welcomed an announcement Thursday by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. to expand its operations to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, where it plans to build a facility and bring new jobs to the thriving region.
“It really is a partnership with our public sector, our private sector, federal officials, state officials, counties and cities working together,” Eads said during the ceremony. “There is a common bond beyond public service that draws us together and that’s pro-growth and pro economic development.”
The new 160,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility will complement Gulfstream’s current presence at Dallas Love Field. Groundbreaking for the estimated $35 million hangar, shop and offices is set for the third quarter of 2020. The facility is expected to be operational by fourth quarter 2020.
About 150 to 200 of Gulfstream’s 230 customer support employees at Love Field are expected to relocate to Alliance with an estimated 50 new jobs to be created. Gulfstream’s midcabin aircraft completions business with around 350 employees and five hangars will stay at Love Field.
“This is a great project that brings good, well-paying jobs to Denton County residents,” said Michael Talley, director of economic development in Denton County.
Edmonson agreed, saying, “We look for opportunities to bring companies to Denton County that provide higher wages for our residents so that they can live, work and play here.”
Denton County officials are also excited to see the continued commercial development as part of the growing tax base.
“We believe in making sure our tax base is equally diversified to keep the burden from being overwhelming for our residents as our significant growth continues,” Mitchell said. “We work diligently to keep our commercial and industrial growth as fast paced as our residential growth.”
County officials signed a beam to be placed in the hanger. Other officials at the ceremony included Congresswoman Kay Granger, State Rep. Tan Parker and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
North Texas as the second largest aviation employment in the country, said Bill Burton, executive vice president of Hillwood. Fort Worth Alliance Airport is home to 525 companies across 26,000 acres.
“A good job cures a lot of problems in society. Gulfstream establishing this foothold on the western side of the metroplex will do exactly that,” Eads said.
Gulfstream is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics. The corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,900 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958.
