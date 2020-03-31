The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, meeting remotely via the Zoom app, unanimously voted to extend its stay-at-home order and disaster declaration through 11:59 p.m. April 7.
The order is similar to what's been in place for the last week, though nonprofits are now allowed to conduct curbside services.
The Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. April 7 to consider ending or extending the stay-at-home order.
“We made a commitment to visit this on a weekly basis and then make any adjustments accordingly,” County Judge Andy Eads said. “We're always able to remove the order, but doing this weekly would allow us to be systematic about it.”
The order requires residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities, travel to businesses outside of Denton County, provide or perform essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses.
Essential activities include activities needed for one's health; to obtain necessary supplies; work to provide essential products and services; to care for a family member and certain outdoor activities.
Essential businesses include those essential for healthcare, government functions and infrastructure work. Essential retail include restaurants that offer take-out, delivery or drive-thru services, as well as grocery stores and convenience stores.
Outdoor activities such as jogging and biking are allowed provided the individual maintains 6 feet of distance from other people.
Social gatherings, in public or at someone's home, are prohibited. Other items prohibited include: visiting nursing homes, use of playgrounds, elective mental and dental procedures, golf courses, outdoor clubs (including shooting ranges) and car dealership showrooms.
Go to dentoncounty.gov to review the full order. Questions about what's considered an essential business can be sent to businesscovid19@dentoncounty.gov.
Local group making masks
Before adjourning, Commissioner Dianne Edmondson noted that a group of residents at Robson Ranch called the Material Girls have begun making protective masks. The group will then donate them to local hospitals and nursing homes.
To donate in that effort, contact Edmondson at 940-349-3430.
Eads praised the number of residents in the county who have stepped up to help volunteer during the crisis. He said if anyone is interested in volunteering their time or skills to visit dentoncounty.gov and click on the “volunteer” link.
