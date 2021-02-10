Flower Mound resident Derek France announced he is running for mayor of Flower Mound. Below is his press release:
My name is Derek France, and I’m announcing my candidacy for Flower Mound town mayor.
I am excited to begin our campaign and get out to meet even more residents of this great town of ours. Through hard work and dedication, we hope to earn your vote in May.
My wife Amanda and I have been married for 23 years. We have been blessed to live in Flower Mound for the past 10 years with our three children. Our son is an active-duty U.S. Marine, our oldest daughter attends school in College Station, and our youngest daughter will graduate in May and then join her sister in Aggieland this fall.
I have worked as an entrepreneur and senior executive in the defense and government services sector for more than 20 years. After leaving a successful law enforcement career and having completed several years in the defense contracting industry, my wife and I founded Cross Timbers Consulting Group (CTCG) where I have served as its President and CEO since 2017.
As a small business owner, I know what it takes to keep up with a payroll, accommodate customers, and make ends meet. Through hard work and dedication to moral principles, I will not be swayed by the power brokers or any other unethical influences often found in politics.
Our town and its residents will always come first. I am passionate about giving back to our community through philanthropy and volunteering. I currently serve on the town’s Veterans Liaison Board and Animal Services Committee, and have also volunteered my time and expertise to the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF) when needed.
I am an active member of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and other professional organizations such as the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA). I am proud to serve our Town and continue to be an advocate for its success and prosperous future.
Flower Mound needs true, fiscal conservative leaders in our town, this is one of the many reasons I am running for mayor. As more and more folks move to Flower Mound, and as our town grows, we need to be vigilant in protecting and preserving the very things that make our town special. We need to maintain our Flower Mound way of life. We must act now to keep Flower Mound great. We will soon start hosting Meet the Candidate functions, including “Dinner with Derek”.
We’ll be out and about in the Town often over the next few months and look forward to meeting and speaking with you. During this local election cycle, I hope to win your trust, confidence and eventually your vote. While there are no simple or easy answers, together we can accomplish great things!
I am already overwhelmed and grateful for all the support from friends and the community. Our team and I will be going door-to-door, and I look forward to meeting even more of our wonderful citizens and discuss the issues you care about.
If you want to volunteer or support the campaign, please reach out to us at Derek@DerekFrance.com. Thank you again to everyone who has encouraged me, supported me, and prayed for me and my campaign, we can Do This Together!
Be sure to keep up to date with our campaign and events by liking and following our official Page and website at facebook.com/DerekForMayor or DerekFrance.com, and our new Instagram @DerekFrance20.
