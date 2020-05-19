Flower Mound’s next new park will have to wait before getting designed.
The Town Council on Monday tabled a vote for the design of Peters Colony Memorial Park, citing uncertainty of the town’s revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debra Wallace, deputy town manager and CFO, said the project is expected to cost approximately $1.8 million to $1.9 million, which is an increase from the $1.2 million the town thought it would cost. Of that, $200,000 is for the design.
Earlier in the meeting Wallace updated the council on the most recent sales tax revenue projections. She said the town received 8.1 percent less in sales tax revenue for March as a result of COVID-19.
She said the town is estimating a 17-percent decrease for April, a 15-percent decrease for May and a 7-percent decrease for June. The town projects flat sales tax revenue in July and August.
Overall the town is estimating a total revenue loss $3.2 million.
But she said revenue projections for April and May aren’t finalized yet.
Wallace said the town has identified $3.7 million in items that the town can reduce spending, cancel or defer.
Council members said it wouldn’t be wise to move forward with the park design without having a better idea what the town’s financial hit is going to be.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said there are not only unknowns with the revenue in this fiscal year but also with finances in 2020-21 if COVID-19 resurfaces.
“I think we need to push this off for the next couple of months because it’s not going to affect the long-term delivery of this park,” Forest said.
The majority of the park will be funded by voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax money dedicated to the Parks and Recreation Department. Money from that fund can’t be used for any purpose besides parks projects.
The Community Development Corporation (CDC) is expected to vote in June what projects it wants to fund for the next fiscal year.
Peters Colony Memorial Park is expected to be a 3.3-acre park located at the southeast intersection of Peters Colony Road and Old Settlers Road, just west of the Flower Mound Public Library.
Town leaders have expressed an interest in making the park a passive park, a place for reflection of loved ones, first responders and military heroes. It could include amenities such as a remembrance wall, a celebration lawn, a water feature, a trail, tree preserve, pavilion and a nature-themed children’s play area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.