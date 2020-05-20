Traffic box art
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The next three traffic signal box wraps are now complete around Flower Mound.

Representing the contest theme “Celebrating Cultural Diversity,” Flower Mound resident Yvonne Gambino created the traffic box design titled “Women of all Colors.” The box is located at the corner of Morriss Road and Dixon Lane.

The next traffic box, based off of a field of sunflowers located in Texas, is designed by Flower Mound resident and owner of the Flower Mound Studio Art House, Anita Robbins. The box is located at the corner of Lakeside Parkway and Gerault Road.

The last traffic box was designed by the after-school class at Primrose School of NE Flower Mound Explorers, with guidance from teachers. The box, located at the corner of Morriss Road and Buckeye Drive, is the first collaborative piece submitted for the Traffic Signal Box Art Project.

In September, the town will begin accepting digital submissions for the next three traffic boxes from Flower Mound and/or Denton County residents.

Visit flower-mound.com/trafficbox for more information on this art project.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments