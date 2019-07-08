The Disability Committee of the Denton County Democratic Party will be hosting a Disability Rights Rally commemorating the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"ADA29" will be held at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square in Denton.
"It's important to celebrate the anniversary of our Civil Rights," said Val Vera, lead organizer of the event. "At the same time, we need to bring to light the lack of access and inclusion the Disability Community still faces."
The event will feature a city of Denton Proclamation, a march around the courthouse and speeches from well respected DFW disability rights activists.
"The ADA has assisted me and others with disabilities to live in the community and participate in activities & programs that are available to people without disabilities," stated Sean Pevsner, one of four speakers scheduled to appear at the event.
Pevsner was born with severe Cerebral Palsy and is an attorney with Whitburn & Pevsner, PLLC.
Julie Ross, disability rights activist from Dallas; Alejandrina Guzman, disability rights activist from Azle; and Lauren Taylor, Ms. Wheelchair Texas from Denton, will be speaking at the event.
The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990. It is the Civil Rights Law that prohibits discrimination against Individuals with Disabilities. However, local and national businesses, programs and services still violate the law, organizers said.
“Separate has never been equal," Taylor said. "We need to continue to fight for our rights of equality and inclusion."
Nationwide, people with disabilities make up 20 percent of the population. Conversely, there are over 66,000 Denton County residents with disabilities and, over 13,000 city of Denton residents with disabilities.
