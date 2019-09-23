The Denton County District Attorney’s Office on Monday notified Flower Mound officials that the town did not violate the Open Meetings Act or the Public Information Act as claimed in a complaint filed by resident Robert Kavula earlier this month.
The district attorney’s office won’t be investigating the town and those named in the complaint.
Kavula’s complaint named Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos, Mayor Steve Dixon, Town Secretary Theresa Scott, former Councilman Kevin Bryant and the 2018 Town Council. The complaint didn’t specify if it was the 2018 council that was in place at the beginning of the year or the one that was in place after the May election.
Kavula claimed a trip by Stathatos and Fire Chief Eric Greaser to Austin to speak about a property tax cap was outside the town manager’s role of administration of policy. He claimed the council was in violation of town charter and open meetings rules by allowing the trip to take place without a public meeting. Scott said in an email that council action wasn’t needed.
Kavula claimed Stathatos publicly posted an email from Kavula from five years ago that included personal email addresses of his and two other HOA members that were on a committee to get a road connection blocked on his street in 2014. The town did not move forward with that project.
Kavula claimed Stathatos placed an item on the road project on the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda in less than the required 72 hours and that P&Z voted on the project. But records show the item was not placed on a P&Z agenda.
Phillip Hays, Stathatos’ attorney, denied all of Kavula’s claims in the days following the filing of the complaint and said Kavula is mad that the town didn’t block off his street. He said posting an email that showed other email addresses doesn’t rise to the level of distributing personal information.
Kavula also claimed that Stathatos has a conflict of interest since he lives in The River Walk, saying the River Walk is in a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) and a public improvement district (PID), and he said the town invests in those districts.
Hays said the house was purchased by Stathatos’ wife before they were married, and he said there is no conflict since the subject official does not vote.
The complaint drew support of Stathatos and the town employees from several residents at the next Town Council meeting.
Read the letter from the Denton County District's Attorney's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.