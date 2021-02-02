Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election in May. Below is his statement:
After weeks of thought and consideration, I have decided not to seek reelection as your mayor.
This month, Amanda and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary, a special milestone that magnifies my desire to spend more time with her and our two daughters. Both Amber and Lauren will graduate this May – Amber with her Masters from University of North Texas and Lauren her Bachelors from the University of Arkansas. If 2020 has had a silver lining for many of us, it is that we’ve been able to spend more time as a family, something I’ve not been able to do as much as I’d like. In addition, there have been many major changes in our lives over the past few years and it is now time for me to focus my time and energy on other projects.
When I started serving the Town of Flower Mound in 2004, I never expected to run for Town Council or Mayor and certainly never expected my service to continue into 2021. Throughout my service I have taken each commitment seriously and have spent countless hours researching issues, speaking with residents, answering emails, working with staff, and much more so I can make the most informed decisions possible. I cannot imagine the total number of hours I have put in.
There are many reasons why we moved to Flower Mound; our community look & feel, top ranked schools, proximity to the airport and all the amenities our town has to offer. Keeping Flower Mound, the jewel it is to me, and all the families who decided to call this town their home, is extremely important to me.
Now, Flower Mound is facing some big issues not only in 2021 but in the next few years. Guiding the growth on our western and southern borders, ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place and maintaining our economic health are just a few of the many critical decisions our council will be making that will impact the health and safety of our community.
Without a doubt, we need a mayoral candidate up to the challenge of providing sound guidance and reasoning to the Council. One with a broad perspective that will consider all stakeholders in each decision and work to see measures passed that make sense for the entire community. I feel our next mayor should be able to meet with professional businesspeople to encourage high paying employers to come to town as well as run town meetings with efficiency and respect for others on council and the citizens they represent.
I wish that person nothing but success as they take over as mayor and help write the next chapters for Flower Mound.
