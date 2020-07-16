The World Mission Society Church of God ASEZ on Monday hosted a donation event in support of the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County.
ASEZ, which means “Save the Earth from A to Z,” is an international volunteer group consisting of university students of the World Mission Society Church of God. The group organizes and performs various community service activities in the 175 countries, where the church has locations, with a vision to unite all young adults around the world. Its end goal is to make the future bright and happy by uniting all 77 billion people in the world with “mother’s love,” regardless of location, culture or religion.
The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at home-orders have had a profound effect on the operations at the advocacy center as it has seen a spike in abuse cases against children since March.
The pandemic has not only caused a more dangerous situation for children by making it harder to isolate them from potential perpetrators at home but also this has hindered them in providing the same resources on account of social distancing measures. Due to the present situation, the Children's Advocacy Center was in need of comfort kits to provide the children as they are waiting to be seen.
To supply this need, the World Mission Society Church of God ASEZ university students donated approximately 120 comfort kits to the center. The comfort kits were composed of basic school supplies such as notepads, pens, Play-Doh, coloring books and crayons, etc. All items in the comfort kit were specifically selected to help the child manage stress and anxiety in a healthy way during the healing process.
Through this donation, the center representatives were moved by the thoughtfulness and selflessness shown through the efforts of the members of the Church of God. Through this event, the Church of God strived to share love and bring about an abundance of joy/happiness through this act of kindness. By serving the community in this way, the World Mission Society Church of God ASEZ, university students put their words in action by living out the mission to help humankind and promote the social welfare of all people, members of ASEZ said.
“I never realized that what an impact it would even have on myself as I have found a new passion for truly helping those in need not just in small ways, but also through direct intervention and the sacrifice of my time and effort” said Hunter Davis, a University of North Texas student,” said Dawn Coleman, with ASEZ. “The World will not change unless we change it. Instead of waiting for things to change around us, the change should start with us. Not only did we make this proclamation verbally, but we put it into action as well."
