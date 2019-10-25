This will be the 16th year for the annual Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kids K, and there are no signs of the event slowing down.
The town of Flower Mound will host the event Nov. 9 at Flower Mound High School.
The race is in honor of Dorothy Walkup, a former town employee who lost her battle with multiple sclerosis in 2004.
“It’s a great event,” said Michael Davenport, manager of the Community Activity Center. “It helps us with our mission of keeping people healthy, and it honors a great employee at the same time.”
Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Lone Star Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Dorothy’s honor.
Davenport said the event usually draws in an average of 600 participants.
“It’s more of a challenge because there are more 5Ks in the area on the same day now,” Davenport said. “So we just have to market it harder.”
Homer Walkup, Dorothy’s widow, said he’s happy to see the event still going on so many years after Dorothy’s passing.
“We're always grateful that the town has promoted it as well as they have,” Homer said.
Homer said the event is extra special since the funds raised go toward helping those with MS. Davenport said last year the race raised approximately $8,000.
Homer said the event is always a family effort, and this year he anticipates 19 family members to come to Dorothy's Dash. He said one granddaughter is going to bring some friends as well.
“We do it every year,” Homer said. “All of those who can come to it will.”
During her time with the town of Flower Mound Dorothy Walkup was a secretary to the town manager. She also worked in community relations.
“She made so many friends, so it's joyful for us to see them come to remember her,” Homer Walkup said.
Those interested can register in person at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road or online at flower-mound.com/990/Dorothys-Dash.
Packets can be picked up from 3-10 p.m. Nov. 7 and 5 a.m. 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8. Packets can also be picked up at the event site the morning of the race.
The race warm-up begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by the Kids K at 8 a.m. and the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m.
There will be awards given to the male and female winners in the open and masters divisions. There will also be awards given to the top three finishers in each category.
Categories are: 9-and-under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69.
All Kids K competitors will receive a medal.
Early registration Oct. 27-Nov. 8 Race Day
Kids K $15 $20 $20
5K $20 $30 $35
*Group $15 $25 $NA
*10 or more people
All entry forms and full payment for all group members must be submitted at the same time. Group registrations must be made in person at the CAC. If paying by check, make payable to the town of Flower Mound. For more information about group reservations, call 972-874-6281.
