Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly provided the following information about how the town is addressing the COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus:
Effective Saturday, March 14 all Double Oak Town Hall public use reservations are cancelled and Town Hall will only be used for essential town government functions for the month of March. We are not accepting facility or pavilion reservations until further notice. In addition, children, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are highly discouraged from visiting Double Oak Town Hall.
Town Council: The Double Oak Regular Town Council Meeting on March 16th, 2020, has been cancelled.
Municipal Court: The Double Oak Municipal Court has cancelled the April 1st, 2020, court date.
As conditions warrant, these periods may be extended, and additional announcements will be made.
This is a proactive step by Double Oak officials due to the community spread of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Protecting the safety and welfare of our Double Oak citizens and employees is our utmost concern. We encourage our residents to use health safety best practices and social distancing. Thank you for your patience as we take measures to protect the well-being of our community and staff.
To protect the health and safety of the community and our employees, and help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Mayor Mike Donnelly has announced operational changes out of an abundance of caution.
Town Hall will only be used for essential town government functions.
Town Hall facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Residents are encouraged to visit http://double-oak.com/coronavirus for the latest town updates in regards to COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. As the town continues to monitor the developing impact of COVID-19 in Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, additional precautions may be taken in the future to limit the risk to the community, including further adjustments to town facilities and services.
Per the Texas Department of State Health Services if you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID‑19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID‑19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or emergency department to prevent any potential spread of illness.
For the latest local information please visit the Denton County Public Health Department website.
COVID-19 Recommendations
Wash hands often
Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Cover coughs and sneezes
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Avoid close contact with sick individuals
Practice social distancing
Stay home when you are sick
Health best practices
Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly
