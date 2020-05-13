The town of Double Oak released the following information regarding the death of former Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Lamel:
It is with much sadness that the town shares the news that longtime resident and former Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Lamel passed away this morning with his family at his side.
Mr. Lamel served in many appointed and elected positions representing the town including as Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Upper Trinity Regional Water District Board Member, Town Treasurer, Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem.
“Double Oak is a wonderful small town to live in and raise one’s family because of Jerry and his wife Candy’s community involvement. He was always the first to volunteer and a wonderful mentor to newly elected officials and staff. Jerry embraced his role as a town volunteer,” stated Mayor Mike Donnelly.
The flags at town hall have been lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Lamel.
Please keep Candy and the Lamel family in your thoughts and prayers.
