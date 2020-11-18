The town of Double Oak did not have to look far to find its next police chief.
At its council meeting Monday, the Town Council unanimously voted to appoint current Double Oak Police Department Capt. Ruben Rivas to be the next police chief effective Dec. 1. The position is currently held by Chief Derrick Watson, who has announced he is departing after 11 years to become the police chief in Plainview, Texas.
Rivas has 21 years of law enforcement experience and has been a Double Oak officer for 15 years. During his tenure with Double Oak, he has been appointed interim police chief twice. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.
“Ruben has honorably served the Double Oak community for 15 years and no one knows our town better. He has proven his dedication to the town, residents and to the department. We are grateful to have his experience and leadership,” said Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly.
“I am very appreciative to Chief Watson, my fellow officers, to the town council and residents for the faith and trust they have in me. Double Oak is a wonderful town, and it is an honor to be appointed Police Chief,” Rivas said.
