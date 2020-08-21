The Double Oak Town Council, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, plans to lower the property tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21.
The Town Council voted to set the maximum proposed tax rate at $0.229210 per $100 valuation, which is less than the no- new-revenue tax rate of 0.229212.
The proposed tax rate is not greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means the town of Double Oak is not proposing to increase property taxes for the 2020-2021 tax year.
The council, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Dent, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Billie Garrett and Council Members Anita Nelson, Scott Whisenhunt and Von Beougher set the policy to follow the tax reform of Senate Bill 2 (SB 2).
“The council, our employees, our residents, our volunteers, our partners and our businesses recognize these are tough economic times and property tax relief is in order for our Double Oak residents and businesses,” said Mayor Mike Donnelly.
The final budget and tax rate will be formally voted on in September. Please check the town website and contact town hall with questions.
