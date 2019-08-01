Four candidates submitted applications to fill the vacant town council seat in Double Oak.
The candidates are Martha Holman, Joe Rodriguez, Von Beougher and Tim Bologna.
The seat became open when Ginger Brittain resigned from her seat in July.
The council will take up the matter at the Aug. 5 meeting.
