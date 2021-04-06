Doug Brown

Pictured are, from left, Mayor Steve Dixon, Clare Schroeder Brown, Doug Brown and Angie Cox.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

During Monday's Town Council meeting, 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Angie Cox and Mayor Steve Dixon announced the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award, Doug Brown.

For more than 35 years, Brown’s dedication to Flower Mound has shown tremendously, the town said. Brown currently serves on the town’s Veterans Liaison Board and assists in planning the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, as well as the Veterans Relay Run. He is an active member of Seniors In Motion, and served on the SIM Board for more than 10 years.

In addition, Brown is a member of the Military Officers Association of America, volunteers with the Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Santa Cops program, and serves as an election judge for every local, state, and national election. On top of his countless recognitions, Brown has provided more than 1,000 refurbished computers and tablets to veterans and families in need and in 2019, received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for exemplary achievements of a Senior Corps volunteer.

Brown will have his name placed on a plaque at Town Hall, receive an engraved item, and an engraved brick at the library, in addition to other honors.

