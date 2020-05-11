FM parade route
Courtesy of Cynthia Smoot

In celebration of National Hospital Week, Flower Mound Women In Business has organized a drive-thru mobile parade to give residents the opportunity to thank doctors, nurses and other health care first-responders at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, 4400 Long Prairie Road.

The public is invited to attend and film the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The public has been invited to decorate their cars and drive along Medical Arts Drive to wave signs, honk, and cheer on hospital workers to show support. In addition, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be on hand to serve hospital employees.

Attendees will drive along Medical Arts Drive past the hospital.

